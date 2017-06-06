BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed

June 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable‍​

* S&P on U.S. says high general government debt, relatively short-term-oriented policymaking, uncertainty about policy formulation constrain ratings

* S&P, on U.S., says some of administration's policy proposals "appear at odds" with policies of traditional Republican leadership and historical base ​

* S&P on U.S. says stability and predictability of U.S. policymaking and political institutions are high

* S&P says disagreement across & within U.S. political parties resulted in slower decision-making & has limited government's ability to enact forward-looking legislation

* S&P, on the U.S. says "We don't expect a meaningful expansion or reduction of the fiscal deficit over the forecast period"

* S&P on U.S. Federal Reserve - Expect slow and measured increases in the overnight rate as decisions remain data driven‍​

* S&P, on U.S., says political divisions will continue to weigh on government's ability to address public finance pressures in a more timely manner​

* S&P on U.S. - Expect continued gains in manufacturing because of competitive labor costs, lower cost of natural gas stemming from increased shale gas production

* S&P says contingent liabilities associated with U.S. Nonbank financial sector, namely Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac, contribute to burden on public finances

* ‍S&P, on U.S., says "We believe, at present, that prospects are more remote for deeper fiscal reform"​

* S&P on U.S. says "Expect congress to ultimately raise or suspend the debt ceiling"

* S&P says outlook signals view that negative and positive rating factors will be balanced over the next two years in U.S.

* S&P says U.S. debt to GDP should hold fairly steady over next several yrs; expect it to rise thereafter absent measures to raise additional revenue, cut expenditures Source text : (bit.ly/2sdCWEg)