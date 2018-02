Feb 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* VENEZUELA LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY ‘SD’ RATING AFFIRMED‍​

* ECONOMIC CRISIS, INCLUDING CONTRACTION IN REAL GDP, HYPERINFLATION, HAS UNDERMINED VENEZUELA‘S CAPACITY TO PAY ITS SOVEREIGN DEBT

* S&P SAYS COULD REMOVE LOCAL CURRENCY RATINGS ON VENEZUELA FROM CREDITWATCH WITH NEGATIVE IMPLICATIONS IF ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL CONDITIONS STABILIZE Source bit.ly/2CobEvR