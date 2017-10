Aug 11 (Reuters) - S&P:

* South Africa national scale ratings raised to ‘ZAAAA/ZAA-1+’ on criteria change

* S&P says raised long- and short-term national scale ratings on Republic of South Africa to 'ZAAAA/ZAA-1+' from 'ZAAA-/ZAA-1' Source text: (bit.ly/2hRIMqF)