Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd :

* - ‍ANNOUNCES CESSATION OF CHARLES CHOI SPACKMAN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ANTHONY WEI KIT WONG WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED TO NON-EXECUTIVE & INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

* SPACKMAN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP- CO PLANS TO APPOINT TWO NEW DIRECTORS TO BOARD, PENDING REQUIRED DUE DILIGENCE, ONE OF WHICH WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: