Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd

* Spanish Mountain announces non-brokered private placement

* Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd - raise up to $2 million through issuance of up to 15.4 million of common share units sold at a price of $0.13 per unit​

* Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd - entire proceeds of private placement will be used to advance company's Spanish Mountain Gold Project