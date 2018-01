Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spar Group Inc:

* SPAR GROUP ACQUIRES RESOURCE PLUS, EXPANDS U.S. INSTALLATION AND MERCHANDISING SERVICES BUSINESSES

* SPAR GROUP - ACQUIRING 51% INTEREST IN RESOURCE PLUS, 51% INTEREST IN MOBEX OF NORTH FLORIDA, 51% INTEREST IN LEASEX

* SPAR GROUP INC - ‍RICHARD JUSTUS, WILL REMAIN AS CEO OF RESOURCE PLUS​