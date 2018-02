BRIEF-Spar Nord FY Net Interest Income Falls To DKK‍​ 1.55 Billion

Feb 8 (Reuters) - SPAR NORD BANK A/S:

* SPAR NORD ANNUAL REPORT: DKK 989 MILLION NET PROFIT AND 12.0% RETURN ON EQUITY

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME DKK ‍​ 1.55 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.62 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CORE EARNINGS DKK 1.25 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.03 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 PROFIT BEFORE IMPAIRMENT OF AROUND DKK 1.1 BILLION‍​

* EXPECTS TO REPORT A PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2018 OF AROUND DKK 0.8 BILLION

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF DKK 3.50 PER SHARE, EQUAL TO A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 43 PERCENT FOR 2017​