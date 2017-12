BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Markets cuts 2018, 2019 salmon price forecasts

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* SPAREBANK 1 MARKETS CUTS 2018 SALMON PRICE FORECAST TO NOK 50.9 PER KILO (EUR 5.30) FROM NOK 55.0

* SPAREBANK 1 MARKETS CUTS 2019 SALMON PRICE TO NOK 53.8 PER KILO (EUR 5.60) FROM NOK 57.7

* SPAREBANK 1 MARKETS SEES 15-25 PERCENT REDUCTION IN 2018 EBIT ON NORWEGIAN SALMON SECTOR AFTER PRICE CUT

* SPAREBANK 1 MARKETS KEEPS SELL RECOMMENDATIONS ON MARINE HARVEST, LEROEY, SALMAR, BAKKAFROST AND GRIEG, KEEPS NEUTRAL ON NORWAY ROYAL SALMON

* SPAREBANK 1 MARKETS SAYS NEEDS TO SEE ANOTHER 10 PERCENT DROP IN SHARE PRICES BEFORE IT WILL START RECONSIDERING NEGATIVE SECTOR VIEW