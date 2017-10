Sept 25 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE:

* SPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE: CONTEMPLATING ISSUING AT1 CAPITAL

* ‍HAS MANDATED DANSKE BANK AS ARRANGER FOR A POTENTIAL ADDITONAL TIER 1 (AT1) BOND ISSUE WITH VOLUME UP TO NOK 150 MILLION​

* ‍AT1 BONDS WILL BE PERPETUAL WITH FIRST CALL OPTION FOR BANK FIVE (5) YEARS FROM SETTLEMENT DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)