Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Nordvest:

* Sparebank 1 Nordvest - status bookbuilding

* Planned IPO covered at lowest part of price interval of NOK 105-115 per share, equal to 110-120 million Norwegian crowns

* Book-building to last Sept 11-22, with an expected Oslo Bourse listing on Oct. 2