Feb 9 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 OSTLANDET:

* SOLID RESULT AND SUCCESSFUL COMPLETED MERGER FOR SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET IN

* Q4 NET INCOME NOK ‍337​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 281 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK ‍501​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 452 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOAN LOSSES: NET REVERSALS OF NOK 13 MILLION (COSTS OF NOK 43 MILLION). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)