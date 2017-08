Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SMN:

* REG-FIRST HALF ACCOUNTS 2017 AT SPAREBANK 1 SMN: SOLID OPERATIONS AND HIGH GROWTH BROUGHT A GOOD PROFIT PERFORMANCE

* NET PROFIT OF NOK 759M IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT YEAR COMPARED WITH NOK 771M IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q2 NET PROFIT AT NOK 401 MILLION (460M)

* BANK EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE 50 PER CENT OF ITS PROFIT FOR 2017 AS DIVIDEND AND DONATIONS

* Q2 PRE-TAX PROFIT: NOK 507M (546M)

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 521 MILLION VERSUS NOK 472 MILLION YEAR AGO