Aug 9 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA:

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 784‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 760 MILLION)

* Q2 NET PROFIT NOK ‍​514 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 476 MILLION)

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX NOK 648‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 606 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO MAKE LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS AT NOK 500 –700 MILLION IN 2017‍​

* EXPECTS STABLEHOUSE PRICES GOING FORWARD AND STILL STRONG COMPETITION FOR NEW HOME MORTGAGE CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)