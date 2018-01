Jan 25 (Reuters) - SPAREBANKEN MORE:

* PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO NOK 157 MILLION IN Q4

* ‍BOARD IS RECOMMENDING A CASH DIVIDEND OF NOK 14.00 PER EQUITY CERTIFICATE FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME: NOK 290 MILLION/1.76 % (NOK 273 MILLION/1.79 %)

* OVERALL, GOOD RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, WITH A RETURN ON EQUITY ABOVE 10 %. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)