Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Sor:

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 439‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 408 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INCOME NOK 312‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 271 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES NOK 12‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOAN LOSSES NOK 15 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF NOK 6.0 PER EQUITY CERTIFICATE