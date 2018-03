BRIEF-Spark Energy Announces Two Acquisitions

March 8 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc:

* SPARK ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES TWO ACQUISITIONS, ENGAGEMENT OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR, AND REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SPARK ENERGY INC - ‍EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017​

* SPARK ENERGY INC - ‍ON MARCH 7, CO ACQUIRED APPROXIMATELY 50,000 RCES FOR ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN CASH​

* SPARK ENERGY INC - ‍NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* SPARK ENERGY INC - AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC

* SPARK ENERGY INC - ‍CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION​