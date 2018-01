Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc:

* SPARK ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATED GUIDANCE ON SELECT 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SPARK ENERGY - IS PROVIDING​ REVISED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $100.0 MILLION AND $105.0 MILLION FOR FY 2017

* SPARK ENERGY INC - ‍COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER EQUIVALENTS (RCES) IN EXCESS OF 1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​