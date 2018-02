Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd:

* HY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITY HOLDERS NZ$172 MILLION, DOWN 3.4% ‍​

* HY OPERATING REVENUE NZ$1.82 BILLION UP 1.6 PCT‍​

* INTERIM FIRST HALF-YEAR ORDINARY DIVIDEND 11.0CPS‍​

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN THE 11%-12% TARGET FOR FY18‍​

* INTERIM FIRST HALF-YEAR SPECIAL DIVIDEND 1.5CPS‍​

* ANTICIPATES PAYING A TOTAL FY18 DIVIDEND OF 25.0 CENTS PER SHARE THAT IS AT LEAST 75% IMPUTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: