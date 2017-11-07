BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer amend license agreement for investigational SPK-9001 in hemophilia B

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer amend license agreement for investigational SPK-9001 in hemophilia B

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - Co transferring enhanced SPK-9001 manufacturing process to Pfizer

* Spark Therapeutics - Co, Pfizer ‍have entered into amendment to their license agreement for SPK-9001

* Spark Therapeutics - ‍Subject to terms of amendment, Spark Therapeutics will receive from pfizer an initial $10 million cash payment​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - Will enroll up to five additional participants in current phase 1/2 clinical trial​

* Spark - ‍Subject to amendment, to receive from Pfizer up to additional $15 million in potential milestone payments upon completion of transition activities​

* Spark Therapeutics - ‍Activities outlined in amended agreement will occur parallel to Pfizer’s ongoing preparation to assume responsibility for SPK-9001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: