BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc
* Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon
* Spark Therapeutics Inc - specific genetic target and financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Spark Therapeutics Inc -co has option to develop and commercialize any gene therapy that results from licensing agreement
* Spark Therapeutics Inc - under terms of agreement, Genethon will collaborate with Spark Therapeutics on further preclinical research activities