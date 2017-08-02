FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics posts Q2 loss per share of $2.40
August 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics posts Q2 loss per share of $2.40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* Spark therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent business progress

* Q2 loss per share $2.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spark therapeutics inc - recognized $1.5 million of revenue associated with Pfizer collaboration in quarter

* Spark therapeutics inc - during three months ended June 30, 2017, recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $15.7 million

* Spark therapeutics inc - as of June 30, 2017, had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $238.6 million, with 31.2 million shares outstanding

* Spark therapeutics - also disclosed preliminary initial data from phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial for spk-8011

* Spk-8011 is being investigated as a potential one-time therapy for Hemophilia A

* Spark therapeutics - with 3 participants infused in hemophilia a dose-escalation clinical trial, there have been no serious adverse events reported to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

