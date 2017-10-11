FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2017 / 10:20 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Spartan Energy raises 2017 production guidance to 22,000 boe/d from 21,600 boe/d ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp Announces third quarter operations update and revised 2017 capital and production guidance

* Spartan Energy Corp - ‍reducing 2017 drilling and maintenance capital from $145 million to $140 million​

* Spartan Energy Corp - ‍revising annual production guidance upward from 21,600 boe/d to 22,000 boe/d​

* Spartan Energy - ‍ anticipates co will generate total excess cash flow of $40 to $45 million in 2017, representing payout ratio of about 76 to 78 percent​

* Spartan Energy - ‍sees average annual production per share growth 16% in 2017 over 2016 while spending about 76% - 78% of forecasted 2017 cash flow​

* Spartan Energy Corp - ‍intend to invest an additional $8 million in waterflood projects in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

