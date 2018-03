March 7 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc:

* SPARTAN MOTORS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LEADING ELECTRIC CHASSIS SUPPLIER, MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS

* SPARTAN MOTORS-DEAL PROVIDES SPARTAN EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO MOTIV’S ELECTRIC CHASSIS IN MANUFACTURING CLASS 4 - CLASS 6 WALK-IN VANS FOR MINIMUM OF 3 YRS

* SPARTAN MOTORS INC - SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS