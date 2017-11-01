FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spartan motors reports Q3 earnings per share $0.38
#Auto Manufacturing
November 1, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Spartan motors reports Q3 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan Motors reports third quarter net income of $13.5 million; increases 391%, on 27% sales growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 sales $189.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spartan Motors Inc - ‍backlog was up 97.6% to $537.7 million at September 30, 2017​

* Spartan Motors Inc sees FY 2017 ‍revenue of $690.0 - $710.0 million​

* Spartan Motors Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.42​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

