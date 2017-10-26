BRIEF-Spartan Motors wins $214 mln contract from United States Postal Service

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc:

* Spartan Motors awarded $214 million contract from United States Postal Service

* Spartan Motors Inc - ‍has been awarded a $214 million contract from United States Postal Service for more than 2,000 cargo body fleet vehicles​

* Spartan Motors- ‍USPS order will be built & delivered over span of 2 yrs, with option for additional quantities delivered over third contract year

* Spartan Motors Inc - ‍USPS order production will begin in Q2 of 2018​