BRIEF-SpartanNash Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.94 From Continuing Operations

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SpartanNash Co:

* SPARTANNASH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 5.3 PERCENT TO $1.92 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.20 TO $2.32 IN 2018

* ANTICIPATES REPORTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.02 TO $2.09 PER DILUTED SHARE IN 2018

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $60.0 MILLION TO $70.0 MILLION