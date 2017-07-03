FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparton, on June 30, co, units that are loan parties entered into amendment no.4
July 3, 2017 / 8:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sparton, on June 30, co, units that are loan parties entered into amendment no.4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp:

* Sparton-On June 30, co, units that are loan parties entered into amendment no. 4 to amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated as of Sept 11, 2014

* Sparton Corp - ‍amendment reduces revolving credit facility amount from $175 million to $125 million - sec filing

* Sparton Corp - ‍amendment eliminates existing $50 million optional increase in revolving credit facility​

* Sparton Corp - ‍amendment reduces amount of permitted indebtedness of foreign subsidiaries at any time outstanding from $10 million to $5​ million Source text (bit.ly/2uiXhGm) Further company coverage:

