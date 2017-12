Dec 7 (Reuters) - Spearmint Resources Inc:

* DGAP-NEWS: SPEARMINT ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FURTHER MULTIPLE PROJECTS

* SPEARMINT - ‍INTENDS TO COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 3.8 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH UNITS AT PRICE OF $0.065 PER FT UNIT FOR TOTAL PROCEEDS OF UP TO $250,000​

* SPEARMINT RESOURCES-INTENDS TO COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 15 MILLION NON FLOW-THROUGH UNITS AT $0.05 PER NFT UNIT FOR TOTAL PROCEEDS OF $750,000​