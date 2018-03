BRIEF-Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Rejects An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company

March 5 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD ANNOUNCES THE RECEIPT AND REJECTION OF AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE THE COMPANY

* NORDSTROM - NOTIFIED BY GROUP CONSISTING OF MEMBERS OF CO’S FAMILY THAT GROUP TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE ALL SHARES OF STOCK OF CO NOT ALREADY OWNED

* NORDSTROM - UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS

* NORDSTROM - CO’S ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE​”

* NORDSTROM - GROUP TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARES, ABOUT 21PCT SHARES OWNED BY NORDSTROM FAMILY MEMBERS, FOR $50/SHARE IN CASH