BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners Announces 2018 Guidance, Long Term Financial Outlook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Partners Lp:

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE, LONG TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND RECEIPT OF OFFER TO ELIMINATE INCENTIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍CO‘S PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM ONGOING EXPANSION PROJECT EXECUTION OVER 2018 - 2020 TIMEFRAME​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - EXPECTS 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW OF $1.63 BILLION TO $1.67 BILLION

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍EXPANSION CAPEX NET OF CONTRIBUTIONS FROM NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS IS EXPECTED TO BE $1.4 BILLION IN 2018​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍DISTRIBUTION GROWTH IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.0125 PER LP UNIT PER QUARTER, AN INCREASE FROM 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY 7%​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍ SEP‘S BOARD HAS CONVENED A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE, COMPRISED OF INDEPENDENT MEMBERS, TO REVIEW, EVALUATE ENBRIDGE‘S PROPOSAL​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍ DCF AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DOES NOT TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION ENBRIDGE'S PROPOSAL​