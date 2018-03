March 6 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc:

* SPECTRA7 ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY $2.9 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 45% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER

* GROSS MARGIN IN Q4 2017 WAS 55%, ABOUT FLAT SEQUENTIALLY AND DOWN FROM 60% OVER SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S