BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Confirms It Received A New Proposal For Potential Transaction With HRG Group

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS - CONFIRMED IT HAS RECEIVED A NEW PROPOSAL REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HRG GROUP, INC.

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC SAYS CONFIRMED HRG REQUESTED ADDITION OF 2 HRG APPOINTEES TO SPECTRUM BRANDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - SEC FILING

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - CONFIRMED HRG REQUESTED ADDITION OF 3 HRG APPOINTEES TO BOARD'S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE