BRIEF-Spectrum brands Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
November 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Spectrum brands Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports solid fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results, announces projects Alpha and Ignite to further support long-term growth ambitions

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $1.63

* Q4 sales $1.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $620-$640 million​

* Says ‍capital expenditures are expected to be between $110 million to $120 million for FY18​

* Spectrum Brands Holdings - for FY18 ‍anticipates positive impact from foreign exchange of approximately 160 -180 basis points based upon current rates​

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - ‍expects fiscal 2018 reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
