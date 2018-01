Jan 16 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL GLOBAL BATTERY AND LIGHTING BUSINESS TO ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC FOR $2.0 BILLION IN CASH

* SPECTRUM BRANDS - EXPECTS TO USE NET CASH PROCEEDS AFTER TAX AND DEAL COSTS TO REDUCE DEBT, REINVEST IN CORE BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: