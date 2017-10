July 12 (Reuters) - SPH Reit:

* Q3 2017 DPU was 1.37 singapore cents, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year

* Qtrly net property income S$42.2 million versus S$40.0 million

* Qtrly gross revenue S$53.3 million versus S$52.2 million