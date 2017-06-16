FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 16, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan

* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares

* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken effect

* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of "SPI"

* Discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares of co for trading in substitution for ADSs, each representing 10 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.