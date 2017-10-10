BRIEF-Spice Mobility unit SGS to transfer entire stake in Omnia Pte Ltd to another unit SVS

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spice Mobility Ltd:

* Co’s step down units ‍S Global Services Pte. Ltd, Spice VAS (Africa) Pte. Ltd entered into share subscription, purchase agreement​

* SGS to transfer its entire stake in Omnia Pte. Ltd, another step down foreign unit, to SVA against issue of SVA’s shares to SGS

* ‍omnia Pte. Ltd and its unit PT Spice Digital Indonesia will become units of SVA and step down units of SGS​

* ‍SGS stake in SVA will increase from 70 pct to 80 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: