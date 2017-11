BRIEF-Spin master reports Q3 EPS of $1.07

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin master reports strong q3 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 earnings per share $1.07

* Spin master corp qtrly ‍revenue of $606.1 million increased 27.6% from $475.0 million​

* Spin master - ‍confirmed outlook for fy 2017 for organic gross product sales growth, excluding swimways, to be in mid 20% range​

* Spin master - ‍including swimways, co continues to expect gross product sales growth in low 30% range for fy​