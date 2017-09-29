BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

* Spin Master -entered into final judgment upon consent & confidential settlement agreement & release, with Maxima Wearable Tech & Michael Sultan

* Spin master corp - Maxima Wearable Tech and Michael Sultan have also recognized validity and enforceability of Spin Master’s aforementioned patents

* Spin Master - stipulated final judgment upon consent and confidential settlement agreement and release serve to fully resolve dispute between parties