FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 29, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

* Spin Master -entered into final judgment upon consent & confidential settlement agreement & release, with Maxima Wearable Tech & Michael Sultan

* Spin master corp - Maxima Wearable Tech and Michael Sultan have also recognized validity and enforceability of Spin Master’s aforementioned patents

* Spin Master - stipulated final judgment upon consent and confidential settlement agreement and release serve to fully resolve dispute between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.