Nov 9 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD DEMONSTRATES THE UNIQUE POTENTIAL OF ITS DSG™ TECHNOLOGY IN SURGICAL ROBOTICS

* ‍SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF AN EXPERIMENTAL FEASIBILITY STUDY

* ‍STUDY DEMONSTRATES HOW DSG™ TECHNOLOGY CAN STOP A ROBOT AUTOMATICALLY WHEN AN IMPENDING BONE BREACH IS DETECTED​