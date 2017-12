Dec 15 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SAS:

* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF COTATION TO GROUP E2 (OFFER TO PUBLIC) FROM GROUP E1 (PRIVATE PLACEMENT)

* TRANSFER OF SHARES TO TAKE PLACE ON DEC 19, 2017

* PROSPECTUS REGARDING TRANSFER APPROVED BY AMF ON DEC., 14 Source text: bit.ly/2ywlw4O Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)