Oct 23 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SAS:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍0.7​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH SALES REVENUE EUR 7.4 MILLION, UP 125 PCT‍​

* EXPECTS SHARP INCREASE IN ITS 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS‍​

‍GROUP HOPES FOR A RETURN TO NORMALIZED GROWTH DURING 2018 FY IN ASIA