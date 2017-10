July 18 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SAS:

* REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF EUR 6M, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF +146% COMPARED WITH HY1 2016

* CONFIRMS ONCE AGAIN ITS SKYWAY 2018 GOALS OF EUR 10M IN REVENUE AND A RETURN TO EQUILIBRIUM