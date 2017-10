Sept 27 (Reuters) - SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF CEO

* ‍JUSTIN ASH AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ASH WILL TAKE UP HIS DUTIES ON 30 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍SIMON GORDON WILL CONTINUE AS INTERIM CEO UNTIL 30 OCTOBER, AFTER WHICH HE WILL REVERT TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ROLE​