BRIEF-Spire Healthcare reports H1 revenue 481.0 mln pounds vs 469.5 mln pounds
#Healthcare
September 14, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare reports H1 revenue 481.0 mln pounds vs 469.5 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Revenue for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 481.0 million pounds versus 469.5 million pounds

* Profit after tax for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 8.9 million pounds versus 35.7 million pounds

* H1 profit after tax ‍8.9​ million pounds versus 35.7 million pounds a year ago

* Adjusted profit after tax for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 34.7 million pounds versus 38.2 million pounds

* Expects H2 2017 revenues to be flat on H2 2016 numbers

* Expects EBITDA margin for FY 2017 to be up to 0.7% lower than previously guided margin of 16.8% Further company coverage:

