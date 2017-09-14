BRIEF-Spire Healthcare reports H1 revenue 481.0 mln pounds vs 469.5 mln pounds

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Revenue for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 481.0 million pounds versus 469.5 million pounds
* Profit after tax for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 8.9 million pounds versus 35.7 million pounds
* Adjusted profit after tax for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 34.7 million pounds versus 38.2 million pounds
* Expects H2 2017 revenues to be flat on H2 2016 numbers
* Expects EBITDA margin for FY 2017 to be up to 0.7% lower than previously guided margin of 16.8%