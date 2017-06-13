BRIEF-Spire Healthcare says executive chairman Watts diagnosed with a medical condition

June 13 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* ‍that Garry Watts, current executive chairman, has been diagnosed with a medical condition and is currently undergoing treatment

* As a result watts he may need some short periods out of business over next several months​

* Spire Healthcare - ‍while watts will remain active and engaged in company's activities, he has indicated to board his decision to revert to his previous role as non-executive chairman

* ‍appointment of Simon Gordon, Spire's current chief financial officer, as interim chief executive officer with immediate effect​

* ‍post of chief financial officer, also on an interim basis, will be taken by Andrew Goldsmith, who is currently spire's head of finance​

* ‍formal process is underway to identify and appoint a permanent chief executive officer. Process is expected to include candidates from both inside and outside group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: