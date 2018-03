BRIEF-Spire Healthcare Says FY 2018 EBITDA Outcome Expected To Be In Line With FY 2017​

March 2 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* FY ‍REVENUE 931.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 926.4​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 EBITDA OUTCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH FY 2017​

* FY ‍EBITDA 150.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 162.0​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FY ADJUSTED, BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE, 14.4 PENCE VERSUS 19.2 PENCE YEAR AGO​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.5 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED AT CO’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 24, 2018​

* ‍NHS REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 2017 DECREASED BY £5.6 MILLION, OR 1.9%, TO £287.8 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)