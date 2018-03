BRIEF-Spirent Communications Says ‍FY Adjusted Basic EPS Up 43 Pct

March 8 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc:

* FY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 27 PER CENT TO $58.9 MILLION​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED BASIC EPS UP 43 PER CENT TO 7.55 CENTS​

* FY ‍REVENUE $454.8 MILLION VERSUS $457.9​ MILLION YEAR AGP

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2017 OF 2.40 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IS EQUIVALENT TO 1.73 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE.​

* ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2017 OF 5.00 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IS EQUIVALENT TO 3.60 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍2018 RESULTS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF​

* ‍2018 RESULTS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF​

* ‍BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT GROUP WILL SHOW PROGRESS IN 2018​