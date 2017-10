BRIEF-Spirent HY operating profit of $11.3 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc:

* H1 REVENUE 213.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 213.5 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - HY OPERATING PROFIT $11.3 MILLION VERSUS $3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $14.4 MILLION VERSUS $2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY BOOK TO BILL OF $93 MILLION VERSUS. $104 MILLION

* HY ADJUSTED BASIC EPS UP 86 PER CENT TO 2.10 CENTS

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.85 CENTS

* BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED

* SPIRENT- TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EXIT OF SOME NON-CORE PRODUCT LINES, IMPACT OF ETHERNET TESTING DELAYS IN US, EXPECT REVENUES FOR YEAR TO BE BROADLY FLAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)