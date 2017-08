BRIEF-Spirit Airlines' June load factor 86.8 percent

July 17 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit Airlines Inc - load factor for June 2017 was 86.8 percent, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to June 2016.‍​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - sees Q2 total revenue per ASM up about 5.5 pct‍​

* Spirit Airlines - traffic in June increased 17.0 percent versus June 2016 on a capacity (available seat miles) increase of 19.2 percent - SEC filing‍​

* Spirit Airlines - June revenue passenger miles 2.2 billion versus 1.88 billion

* Spirit Airlines - sees Q2 adjusted CASM ex-fuel up 9.5 to 10.5 percent

* Spirit Airlines - sees Q2 capacity, available seat miles (ASMS) up 13.6%